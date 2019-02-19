Snoop Dogg Mocks Jussie Smollett with O.J. Simpson in White Bronco Meme

Rapper Snoop Dogg took to social media to mocked actor Jussie Smollett following reports that the Empire star orchestrated a hate crime against himself last month.

In a photo posted to the Snoop Dogg Instagram account, Smollett’s body is placed a White Bronco — a photo edit playing on the infamous car chase involving O.J. Simpson. in 1994.

Indeed, many celebrities are beginning to turn on Smollett amid reports that he faked a racist hate crime against himself.

Rapper Cardi B claimed that she feels “like he fucked up Black History Month.” Activist Alyssa Milano didn’t take the news so well, instead pleading with reality, hoping that it wasn’t true.

“No one could be that hurtful? To stage this? Right?” she said in a social media post. “To fuck with all of us by playing into our weaknesses & make it even harder for victims to come forward?! No one could choose to be that hurtful? Right?! RIGHT?”

Snoop Dogg, real name Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr., usually reserves his social media barbs for President Trump and his supporters. Last month, the “Young, Wild & Free” rapper ripped Trump over the government shutdown.

“Y’all honest, blue collar, hardworking people, and suffering,” he said.

“So if he don’t care about y’all, he really don’t give a fuck about us, so fuck him, too, and fuck everybody down with Donald Trump! I said it here, Snoop Dogg, nigga, fuck him! He gon’ shut the government down nigga, you’s a piece of shit, fuck you!”