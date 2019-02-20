Jason Alexander Triggered By ‘Small, Pathetic Comrade Trump’

Seinfeld star Jason Alexander attacked President Donald Trump, describing him as “small” and a “pathetic comrade” after Trump accused Saturday Night Live of repeated bias against him and Republicans.

Following this weekend’s edition of Saturday Night Live, which predictably mocked the president for his recent declaration of a national emergency, Trump described the show’s anti-conservative stance as an example of “real collusion” that should be examined.

“Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC! Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion!” Trump wrote.

Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC! Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2019

“Trump wants to investigate SNL but not Russia,” Alexander responded. “How does anyone – ANYONE – takes this small, pathetic comrade seriously?”

Trump wants to investigate SNL but not Russia. How does anyone – ANYONE – takes this small, pathetic comrade seriously? — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) February 18, 2019

It is not the first time that Alexander, who has previously spoken of having a “man-crush” on Barack Obama, has lashed out at Trump and the current administration.

Following the series of mail bomb threats against various high-profile politicians last October, including Barack Obama and the Clintons, Alexander denounced Trump as a “disgraceful sub-human” over his supposed lack of response, despite Trump releasing a strong statement of condemnation.

“Did the President actually say that the media is responsible for inspiring this bomber to kill Trump critics?” Alexander tweeted. “Folks, I’m sorry, the President is a disgraceful sub-human. Those who support his behavior, his words have something fundamentally wrong with them. No excuse for Trump.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.