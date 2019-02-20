Obama to Young Black Men: You Don’t Need ‘Eight Women Around You Twerking,’ Eight Pound Chains Around Your Neck

Former President Barack Obama warned a group of young men of color on Tuesday that they don’t need “twerking” women or big chains to make them happy.

“If you are really confident about your financial situation, you’re probably not going to be wearing an 8-pound chain around your neck,” Obama reportedly told the group.

“If you’re very confident about your sexuality, you don’t have to have eight women around you twerking,” he added.

“I think I started to grow up when I stopped thinking about myself, and I started thinking about how I can be useful to other people,” the former president also said about his high school years.

“The amazing thing is, when you help somebody and you see that positive impact on somebody, that gives you confidence.”

Obama was joined by singer John Legend and NBA star Stephen Curry at the event, which was put on by the Obama Foundation’s My Brother’s Keeper Alliance, a group dedicated to “encouraging mentorship, reducing youth violence, and improving life outcomes for boys and young men of color.”

"We have to build a pipeline of success for young people, not failure." —@BarackObama answers a question on fixing the criminal justice system at #MBKRising. pic.twitter.com/rMbEi2ms1P — MBK Alliance (@MBK_Alliance) February 20, 2019

During his time in office, Obama teamed up with rapper Kendrick Lamar to promote the group. Obama’s White House also praised the rapper’s politically charged 2016 Grammy performance.

Since leaving office, the former president has kept himself busy by attacking President Trump.

“We are Americans. We’re supposed to stand up to bullies. Not follow them. We’re supposed to stand up to discrimination. And we’re sure as heck supposed to stand up, clearly and unequivocally, to Nazi sympathizers,” Obama said during a speech in September.