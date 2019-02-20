Rob Reiner: ‘THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!’

Left-wing Hollywood filmmaker Rob Reiner declared that President Donald Trump is the “enemy of the people” in a social media rant Wednesday.

“THE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES IS THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!” Rob Reiner exclaimed.

This post comes after President Trump once again referred to the media as the “enemy of the people” Wednesday morning, this time targeting The New York Times.

The president also called the media the “enemy of the people” over the weekend following a harsh Saturday Night Live bit about him.

“Nothing funny about tired Saturday Night Live on Fake News NBC!” Trump said. “Question is, how do the Networks get away with these total Republican hit jobs without retribution? Likewise for many other shows? Very unfair and should be looked into. This is the real Collusion!”

The president followed up by calling the “riggered and corrupt media” the “enemy of the people.”

Reiner’s anti-Trump rants have become the central attraction of his social media presence.

The All in the Family actor kicked off 2019 by declaring his New Year’s Resolution “[getting Trump] the fuck out of the White House.”

“He called a reporter pretending to be someone else to brag about his sexual prowess. He defrauded people of their life savings with a fake university. The President of the United States is a sick criminal,” the 71-year-old said.

The director recently celebrated Presidents Day by accusing Trump of “conspiring with an enemy power to destroy Democracy.”