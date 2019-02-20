Video: Brothers Linked to Jussie Smollett Attack Seen Buying Ski Masks

Chicago’s local CBS affiliate, WBBM Channel 2, has obtained video of the two brothers tied to the alleged staged attack on Empire actor Justice Smollett purchasing ski masks from a store one day prior to the purported assault.

The store’s surveillance footage appears to show Abel and Ola Osundairo bring masks and a red hat to the counter for the cashier to ring up. Smollett told Chicago Police Department that his assailants wore masks during his attack as he made his way home from a sandwich shop on January 29.

The video was obtained by CBS 2 reporter Charlie De Mar.

This story is developing. Check Breitbart News for more updates.