Cher: Nancy Pelosi ‘True Icon’ in Country Run by ‘Old White Guys’

Pop megastar Cher described Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi as a “true icon,” praising her for fighting for progressive values in a political system she claims is “almost exclusively run by white guys.”

Cher made the remarks as she collected an award at the VH1 Trailblazer Honors award ceremony in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

“We hear the word ‘icon’ a lot, you know, describing people like me, and as far as I’m concerned, the one true icon in this room tonight is the woman we’re honoring,” Cher said. “Since the days of our founding fathers, since they signed the Declaration of Independence, our country has been run almost exclusively by old white guys.”

“Thankfully, because of Nancy and other strong women, this is changing,” she continued. “Nancy is a fighter who won’t back down. She muscled through the [Affordable Healthcare Act], and [she] isn’t afraid to go toe to toe with a bully and beat him at his own game.”

Cher took center stage at #TrailblazerHonors tonight to honor “hero” Nancy Pelosi. (She even rewrote speech “about 100 times.”) “The one true icon in this room tonight is the woman we’re honoring…Nancy is a fighter who won’t back down.” pic.twitter.com/0WYedvTUyE — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) February 21, 2019

Cher, whose real name is Cherilyn Sarkisian, also explained she felt comforted by Pelosi’s powerful position in Congress given that Trump is the current President.

“When I see Trump spew his hate and tell his gazillion lies, I get pissed off and I feel uneasy at the same time,” she added. I see Nancy come on TV and I think, ‘OK, this is all good, Nancy is in the house.'”

Pelosi, for her part, thanked Cher for making the world a “better place.”

“I’m honored to receive this Trailblazer award from a trailblazer — the goddess of rock,” Pelosi said. “Thank you for all that you do to make the world a better place.”

“The outside mobilization is what makes good things happen,” she continued. “We need everyone to be trailblazers — together to advance a more equal, more inclusive, fair future for America’s future and for all Americans. Thank you for being trailblazers and making a difference.”

Aside from music, the 72-year-old is known for her expletive-filled rants against Trump and his supporters, having previously described him as a “cancer ravaging our nation.” The singer has also occasionally aimed her fury at Democrats and Pelosi herself, last month accusing her and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of “putting lives in danger” by failing to bring an end to what became the longest-ever government shutdown.

