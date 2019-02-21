FLASHBACK: ADL Said Jussie Smollett Attack Showed ‘Homophobia and Racism that Plagues our Society’

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) claimed last month that the reported “hate crime” against Hollywood actor Jussie Smollett was “a disturbing reminder of the terrible homophobia and racism that plagues our society.”

In a statement, ADL president Jonathan Greenblatt said: “We call on police to investigate this vile incident as a hate crime and work swiftly to bring the alleged perpetrators to justice.”

On Thursday, Smollett surrendered to Chicago police to face a felony charge of filing a false police report. He is believed to have staged the attack.

Chicago police superintendent Eddie Johnson, who is black, blasted Smollett for taking “advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career,” adding: “Celebrities, news commentators and even presidential candidates weighed in on something that was choreographed by an actor.”

Neither the ADL nor Greenblatt have responded since Smollett’s arrest.

Under Greenblatt, a former Obama administration official, the ADL has led the charge in painting a portrait of an America consumed by rising bigotry since President Donald Trump’s election.

Even after a spate of hundreds of hoax bomb threat were shown to have been carried out by a disturbed Jewish American teenager in Israel and a left-wing journalist, the ADL still included the threats in its 2017 “audit” of antisemitic incidents in the U.S.

Without the hoax threats, the reported increase in antisemitic incidents was far more modest. The number of physical assaults against Jews dropped by almost half.

