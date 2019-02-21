Jeffrey Wright Blasts Media for Giving More Attention to Jussie Smollett than Domestic Terrorism Case

Westworld actor Jeffrey Wright put the media on blast Thursday for covering the Jussie Smollett saga more than an alleged white nationalist terror plot planned by a Coast Guard lieutenant.

“If you think Jussie Smollet having himself beat up is more concerning than a Trump-radicalized white nationalist with a weapons cache drawing up a list of Americans to kill, then you’re more confused than Jussie Smollet having himself beat up,” Jeffrey Wright said in a social media post.

Empire actor Jussie Smollett was arrested Thursday morning for allegedly making a false police report about being attacked by Trump fans in downtown Chicago last month.

Felony criminal charges have been approved by @CookCountySAO against Jussie Smollett for Disorderly Conduct / Filing a False Police Report. Detectives will make contact with his legal team to negotiate a reasonable surrender for his arrest. pic.twitter.com/LvBSYE2kVj — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 21, 2019

“He took advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career,” Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Thursday.

News also broke Wednesday of a terror plot planned by Christopher Paul Hasson, an extremist who assembled a list of politicians and media figures who he was targeting.

When he was arrested this week in Silver Spring MD, he had a stash of guns and a list of people he wanted to kill. It was a who’s who of media personalities and elected officials. pic.twitter.com/Y8iEgqktlR — Seamus Hughes (@SeamusHughes) February 20, 2019

Associated Press reports:

Hasson’s list of prominent Democrats included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and presidential hopefuls Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker and Kamala Harris. The list — created in a Microsoft Excel spreadsheet — also included mentions of John Podesta, who was Hillary Clinton’s campaign chairman, along with Reps. Beto O’Rourke, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Maxine Waters, MSNBC’s Chris Hayes and Joe Scarborough and CNN’s Chris Cuomo and Van Jones, according to the court filing.

Jeffrey Wright lashed out at President Trump earlier this week, kicking off Presidents Day by bashing the Trump family as a “criminal syndicate.”

In honor of #PresidentsDay, lie to everyone you meet and form your own criminal syndicate with the fam. Have fun ‘til the feds show up. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) February 18, 2019

