Jussie Smollett May Have to Pay Costs of Chicago P.D. Investigation into Hate Crime Hoax

Hollywood actor Jussie Smollet may have to reimburse the Chicago Police Department (CPD) for costs it incurred while investigating the alleged racist and homophobic attack on him last month that has turned out to be a hoax.

In addition to paying fines and serving up to three years in prison, the Empire actor could be compelled “to pay for the cost of the investigation into his report of a Jan. 29 beating” if he is convicted, the Associated Press reported Thursday.

It is not yet clear how much the investigation cost, but the department launched an urgent investigation in January, including a search through footage from surveillance cameras from an entire neighborhood over several weeks.

Smote turned himself in to Chicago police early Thursday after being indicted and charged with filing a false police report, a felony. Chicago officials — including Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson — condemned Smollett’s alleged fraud and defended the city’s reputation as a tolerant community.

JUST IN: Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel on Jussie Smollett arrest: “A single individual who put their perceived self-interest ahead of these shared principles will never trump Chicago’s collective spirit.” https://t.co/5AiMcfe6iH pic.twitter.com/z2lOrc7rV7 — ABC News (@ABC) February 21, 2019

JUST IN: Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson: Jussie Smollett “paid $3,500 to stage this attack…The stunt was orchestrated by Smollett because he was dissatisfied with his salary.” https://t.co/5AiMcfe6iH pic.twitter.com/0za7CEbVtv — ABC News (@ABC) February 21, 2019

Mayor Emanuel managed to include a subtle dig at Trump in his statement. Initially, the media, Hollywood, and Democratic Party elite had rushed to support Smollett — and to blame the president for the attack.

National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) president and CEO Derrick Johnson said at the time: “The rise in hate crimes is directly linked to President Donald J. Trump’s racist and xenophobic rhetoric.”

The NAACP has not since retracted or apologized. Breitbart News has reached out to the NAACP for comment.

