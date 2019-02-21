Pop singer Miley Cyrus claims she is a “new age” queer who is “redefining” relationships and making gender “irrelevant” with her hetero marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Miley Cyrus delivered what may seem to be a contradictory assessment of her marriage to Hemsworth. “We’re redefining, to be fucking frank, what it looks like for someone that’s a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship,” she exclaimed.

Cyrus went on to claim that her marriage is “kind of New Age” and that gender is meaningless because people “don’t fall in love with gender.”

“What I preach is: People fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever,” she told the magazine. “What I’m in love with exists on almost a spiritual level. It has nothing to do with sexuality … gender is a very small, almost irrelevant part of relationships.”

Cyrus even defended what may appear to be her traditional fashion style during the wedding.

“I wore a dress on my wedding day because I felt like it, I straightened my hair because I felt like it,” she said. “But that doesn’t make me become some instantly ‘polite hetero lady,'” she added.

Cyrus married Hemsworth in a ceremony at the Cyrus family home in Franklin, Tennessee, on December 23.

Miley engaged in an on-again, off-again relationship with Hemsworth since they met on the set of her 2009 movie, The Last Song. They became engaged in 2012 but called it off the next year.

Cyrus was romantically linked to model Stella Maxwell in 2015 and not long after, Cyrus proclaimed herself “pansexual.”

By 2017, Cyrus and Hemsworth were back on and were living together in a home that was later destroyed by a Malibu wildfire. In November, the pair moved into the Cyrus home in Tennessee and were married shortly after that.

