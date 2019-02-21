Miley Cyrus Rips Into Trump: ‘Racist, Sexist, Hateful A**hole’

Pop star Miley Cyrus attacked President Donald Trump in a new interview, calling his presidency “detrimental” to America.

“You know, I said I would move away if he became president. We all said a bunch of shit we didn’t mean,” Miley Cyrus told Vanity Fair.

“Because we really thought: Maybe people will listen. Maybe people actually realize how detrimental this will be to our fucking country if this happens. Obviously they didn’t,” the “Wrecking Ball” singer said.

“But for me to move away—what the fuck is that going to change? As someone who is so proud of being an activist, am I going to feel proud of myself just running away from, and leaving everyone else here to live under, a completely racist, sexist, hateful asshole? You can’t leave everyone else to fend for themselves.”

Indeed, Cyrus threatened to leave the United States if Trump won the 2016 election, but following his victory, she changed her tune.

“I’m not leaving the country, that’s dumb. Because that’s me abandoning my country when I think I’ve got a good rthing to say to my country,” she said in 2017.

“And trust me, I hear every day on my Instagram, ‘Just leave already! When are you going to leave?’ Wherever I am, my voice is going to be heard, and I’ll make sure of it.”

More recently, the 26-year-old has busied herself by starring in bizarre music videos that feature her mooning police and getting shot at by children in a gun range.