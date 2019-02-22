PETA Urges Hollywood Not to Eat at In-N-Out Burger After Oscars

Animal rights group PETA is urging Hollywood to skip the growing tradition of hitting an In-N-Out Burger after the Oscars because the fast food joints sell meat.

It has become the “in” thing to hit the In-N-Out drive through after Hollywood’s big awards shows. Indeed, a recent article in People featured a photo spread of the stars visiting the burger chain, according to Hollywood Reporter.

But PETA is highly annoyed with the burger-eating trend. The animal rights group has sent letters to some of Hollywood’s biggest stars to urge them to skip their new In-N-Out habit.

PETA insists that it has “an easy suggestion for your first post-ceremony act” and that boycotting In-N-Out is a way to “create positive change.”

“We know heading to In-N-Out Burger is something of a tradition after the ceremony,” the animal rights extremist group wrote in its letter, “but our planet is in crisis (remember how our beloved state was on fire just a few months ago?), and since animal agriculture is responsible for more environmental destruction than the entire transportation sector, we’re suggesting an alternative: Carl’s Jr. for the Beyond Burger.”

“Eating vegan makes us all winners. We hope to see you at Carl’s Jr.! And remember: Ordering without cheese and mayo makes it vegan,” PETA added.

After the globes- celebration pic.twitter.com/wqKVVu7ivA — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) January 8, 2018

