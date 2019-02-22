Oscar-winning film director Adam McKay expressed his disgust with a viral video of Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA) Friday evening, saying the Democratic party should purge her and other veteran lawmakers like Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

“This is disgusting. We gotta cut the shit with the Democratic Party,” McKay said in response to a video of Feinstein dismissing young children asking her to support the “bold, transformative” Green New Deal. “Yes, the Republican Party is a corrupt insane mess but the DNC has fools in it like @SenFeinstein and Schumer that need to go.”

This is disgusting. We gotta cut the shit with the Democratic Party. Yes, the Republican Party is a corrupt insane mess but the DNC has fools in it like @SenFeinstein and Schumer that need to go. https://t.co/30qqToqFaM — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) February 22, 2019

The clip, shared by the Sunrise Movement, showed a group of women and children presenting a letter to Feinstein while they asked her to support Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s proposed Green New Deal. There are several conspicuous and unexplained edits in the video, raising the possibility of some mitigating context to the contentious exchange.

Feinstein counters the children, saying she “knows what [she] is doing.”

“You know what’s interesting about this group?” Feinstein asked. “I’ve been doing this for 30 years. I know what I’m doing. You come in here and you say it has to be my way or the highway. I don’t respond to that.”

Feinstein also touted her November re-election as proof of her pragmatism. “I’ve gotten elected, I ran, I was elected by almost a million vote plurality,” she said. “And I know what I’m doing. So you know, maybe people should listen a little bit.”

Feinstein insisted to the adult and child activists she would do all she could on the issues surrounding climate change.

“I’m trying to do the best I can, which was to write a responsible resolution,” Feinstein said.

McKay rose from a writer on Saturday Night Live to director of hit comedies with his longtime collaborator Will Ferrell, such as Anchorman and Step Brothers. In 2015, he shifted to more critically-acclaimed fare with The Big Short, which won McKay an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay. This weekend, he returns to the Oscars, where his Dick Cheney biopic Vice is up for eight awards. McKay himself is nominated for the honors of Best Original Screenplay and Best Director.

Breitbart Senior Editor-at-Large John Nolte gave the film poor marks, calling it “smug” and imitative of washed-up documentarian Michael Moore. “McKay had $60 million to work with and plenty of time to study Cheney,” he wrote. “Rather than use those resources to explain what made Cheney tick, McKay chooses instead to hurl rocks at all of the bullet points on Cheney’s Wikipedia page.”

Sen. Feinstein, who first elected to the United States Senate in 1992, was re-elected by Californians in November of 2018 for another six-year term.