Embattled Empire actor and now-alleged felon Jussie Smollett went after President Donald Trump in a taped, but un-aired,r episode of TNT’s Drop the Mic.

“I wanted Uzo or Samira, they gave me this chump. You’re the worst orange person since Donald Trump,” Jussie Smollett said in a humorous rap battle against Orange is the New Black actress Danielle Brooks.

“I can’t believe they would compare my rhymes to this trash, yo that’s like comparing Obama, to say, Stacey Dash,” he also rapped.

The episode did not air on TNT, however, it is available online.

Smollett was arrested Thursday for filing a false police report. Last month, he falsely claimed that he was attacked by racist, homophobic Trump supporters who wrapped a rope around his neck and poured a bleach-like chemical on him. The crime was apparently staged because Smollett wasn’t happy with his salary, which was reportedly over $1 million per year.

President Trump has responded to the 36-year-old’s hoax, saying, “what about MAGA and the tens of millions of people you insulted with your racist and dangerous comments!? MAGA.”

The Empire star also led the police to believe that his attackers were white through statements he made to the media, when in fact his attackers were two Nigerian-American brothers he had paid to beat him.