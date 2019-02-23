‘The Hangover’ Actor Brody Stevens Dies of Apparent Suicide By Hanging at Age 48

Comedian Brody Stevens, also known for his roles in The Hangover films, died on Friday aged 48, his representatives confirmed.

In a statement to The Washington Post, representatives for Stevens described him as “an inspiring voice who was a friend to many in the comedy community.” According to other reports, Stevens committed suicide by hanging after a long battle with depression and mental health issues.

“He pushed creative boundaries and his passion for his work and his love of baseball were contagious,” his representatives said in a statement. “He was beloved by many and will be greatly missed. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time.”

As well as roles in The Hangover and Due Date, Stevens was also known to perform as a stand-up comic at comedy clubs across Los Angeles.

Following the announcement of his death, high-profile actors and comedians including Patton Oswalt, Kumail Nanjiani, Nick Kroll, and Bob Saget took to social media to mourn his passing.

“Thank you Brody for sharing your Comedy and positive energy with us for so many years,” wrote the West Hollywood comedy club Comedy Store. “You made late nights so much fun, pushing boundaries, being different and never doing the same show twice. Joke writing, crowd work, drums, baseball. We love you forever Brody.”

