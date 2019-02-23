‘The Hangover’ Actor Brody Stevens Dies of Apparent Suicide By Hanging at Age 48

Comedian Brody Stevens, also known for his roles in The Hangover films, died on Friday aged 48, his representatives confirmed.

In a statement to The Washington Post, representatives for Stevens described him as “an inspiring voice who was a friend to many in the comedy community.” According to other reports, Stevens committed suicide by hanging after a long battle with depression and mental health issues.

“He pushed creative boundaries and his passion for his work and his love of baseball were contagious,” his representatives said in a statement. “He was beloved by many and will be greatly missed. We respectfully ask for privacy at this time.”

As well as roles in The Hangover and Due Date, Stevens was also known to perform as a stand-up comic at comedy clubs across Los Angeles.

Following the announcement of his death, high-profile actors and comedians including Patton Oswalt, Kumail Nanjiani, Nick Kroll, and Bob Saget took to social media to mourn his passing.

If you are depressed or feeling suicidal please please please please please reach out to ANYONE. I never get to see Brody Stevens again I can’t stand this. #RIPBrodyStevens #818ForLife pic.twitter.com/n1jQhXdOIz — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) February 22, 2019

Whenever I saw him, I’d end up talking like him for three days. It’s sadder and sadder. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) February 23, 2019

I love you so much Brody Stevens. Nobody has been nicer in comedy than you. My heart is shattered. pic.twitter.com/sOl9PLpxsd — Whitney Cummings (@WhitneyCummings) February 22, 2019