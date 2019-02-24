Actress Emilia Clarke: My ‘Game of Thrones’ Character Khaleesi ‘Has Nothing’ on Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke gave a shout out to United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg during the 2019 Academy Awards on Sunday evening.

While introducing singer Jennifer Hudson during the Oscars, Clarke compared her character “Khaleesi” in “Game of Thrones” to Ginsburg, saying the Supreme Court Justice is “a woman who has spent her career at the forefront of the fight against gender discrimination.”

“Khaleesi has nothing on her … Justice Ginsburg, if you’d ever like to borrow the dragons, ring me,” Clarke said.

Following her surgery, Hollywood celebrities most recently signed a get-well card to Ginsburg, as Breitbart News reported. Those celebrities included Steven Spielberg, Lady Gaga, and Glenn Close.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.