Actress Maya Rudolph at Oscars: ‘Mexico is Not Paying for the Wall’

Actress and comedian Maya Rudolph took shots at President Donald Trump during the opening of the 91st Academy Awards Sunday evening, saying Mexico is not covering the cost of a border wall with the United States.

"There is no host tonight, there won't be a popular movie category, and Mexico is not paying for the wall." The 2019 #Oscars has already gotten political: https://t.co/KXL3C9ChlP pic.twitter.com/50muElJmCk — ABC News (@ABC) February 25, 2019

“There is no host tonight, there will not be a popular film category, and Mexico is not paying for the wall,” Rudolph said.ahead of presenting the award for best supporting actress with fellow comedians Amy Poehler and Tina Fey.

The Bridesmaids actress’s quip was in reference to President Donald Trump’s proposed $5.7 border wall. Following weeks of negotiations with Congressional leaders, President Trump agreed on $1.3 billion in wall funding and will declare a national emergency and enact other measures to secure $8 billion in additional wall money.

The trio presented actress Regina King with the award for best supporting actress for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk.