Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Depicted as Superhero in New Comic Book

A publishing company out of Chicago is set to turn socialist star Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC) into a comic book superhero “kicking” Republican butt, the company says.

A Friday press release from Chicago-based Devil’s Due Comics depicts the Green New Deal writer and newly elected New York Congresswoman in a white pants suit standing astride a fallen red elephant while a sheepish and worried blue Democrat donkey stands in the background saying, “gulp.”

“New Party, Who Dis?” the comic book cover adds under a title screaming “Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the Freshman Force.”

“It’s Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the ‘Freshman Force’ of Congress vs. the establishment in this all-new commemorative comic,” Devil’s Due announced.

“Comic creators converge to celebrate the election of the most diverse group of freshman congresspersons in history, and spare no-one in this satire that takes aim at Washington,” the company added.

The “Who dis” title is derived from one of the congresswoman’s tweets taking to task former Democrat U.S. Senator Joe Lieberman who said she is not the future of the Democrat Party. The former Connecticut Sen. was heard dissing the newly minted Congresswoman in a recent interview and in response to Lieberman’s proclamation, AOC tweeted “who dis” to the one-time Democrat nominee for Vice President who retired from the Senate in 2013.

In the press release, publisher Josh Blaylock claimed that his AOC cartoon character would “engage in a series of super-heroic mini-adventures, taking on the GOP establishment from within.”

“To boot, this anthology comic satirically skewers everyone from President Trump to his near-endless team of morally-compromised Republican cronies,” Blaylock continued.

The comic aims to “create something that celebrates the fresh new energy and diversity of the stagnated legislative body, and help some good causes at the same time,” Blaylock said.

Blaylock also insisted that AOC is the “unofficial leader of the new school” and that his comic will celebrate the “common excitement for the breath of fresh air the new Congress brings.”

Devil’s Due comics has dipped into left-wing politics before when ten years ago it published a series entitled “Barack the Barbarian” in which President Barack Obama was depicted as a he-man destroying all opposition. It is an interesting juxtaposition for the president scoffed at in real life for his mom jeans and his effete, Kale-eating style.

The Ocasio-Cortez comic is scheduled to be released on May 15.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.