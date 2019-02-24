Bill Maher Bashes Middle America: Less ‘Affluent and Educated’ People Who ‘Want to Be Us’

Left-wing HBO host Bill Maher mocked voters in middle America on Friday’s edition of Real Time, explaining that less “affluent and educated” people in red states are jealous of those living in more prosperous states that tend to vote Democrat.

Maher’s monologue was in response to the news this week that Amazon had scrapped its plan to build a new headquarters in New York, a proposal he argued was symbolic of the geographic inequality that exists in America.

“We have a problem in America called spatial geographic inequality which means the most affluent and educated people are clustered in just a few cities,” Maher explained. “We have orchestras and theaters districts and world-class shopping. We have Chef Wolfgang Puck, they have Chef Boyardee.”

“Maybe that has something to do with why Trump voters are obsessed with ‘owning the libs.’ Because the libs own everything else,” he continued. “The blue parts of America are having a big prosperity party while that big sea of red feels like their invitation got lost in the mail.”

Maher then urged Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to “take one for the team” and invest in a less prosperous state such as Mississipi, creating thousands of jobs for the local economy and preventing voters from throwing a “turd in the punch bowl” by voting for Republican politicians.

“The blue parts of America are having a big prosperity party while the big sea of red feels like their invitation got lost in the mail — and they still use the mail,” he explained. “The fly-over states have become the passed-over states, that’s why red state voters are so pissed off. They don’t hate us, they want to be us.”

“Bezos, you’re worth $130 billion. Take one for the team! Stop playing cities off against one another and help a dying one come back to life,” he said. “If we keep leaving the red states behind, they’re going to keep getting angrier and crazier, because if you’re not invited to the party, the next best thing is to throw a turd in the punch bowl.”

