Diamond and Silk: Trump Did More for Blacks than ‘Any Other President’

The popular YouTube video duo Diamond and Silk tweeted Saturday that President Donald Trump did “more for black people than any other president” and posted a photo of them posing with the president.

Enjoyed chatting with our great President, @realDonaldTrump. We love & support the @POTUS because he loves & supports all Americans. He's done more for black people than any other President in our lifetime. There are those that write history but President Trump is making history. pic.twitter.com/4IZmi2ZjpN — Diamond and Silk® (@DiamondandSilk) February 23, 2019

Trump, who hosted Diamond and Silk at the White House Oval Office on Saturday, later responded to the tweet saying it was “so great” to see both of them in the Oval Office:

So great being with you both in the Oval Office! https://t.co/9VoIV3NahE — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 24, 2019

Diamond and Silk— who currently have more than 1 million Twitter followers and 1.7 million Facebook page followers— became famous on social media by being some of President Trump’s earliest supporters, creating viral YouTube videos in support of the president.

The duo had supported Trump since 2015 before the Republican primaries were in full swing, the Daily Mail reported.

By December 2015, the two sisters appeared on stage with Trump at a rally in Raleigh, North Carolina, when he was still considered a longshot candidate.

Both women are former Democrats who backed Trump and urged black Americans voting for Democrats to leave the Democratic Party.

Once Trump became president, Diamond and Silk became regulars on Fox News programs like Hannity and Fox & Friends.

The president reportedly told a senior aide that he liked how the duo defended him on television so much that he considered them de facto “senior economic advisers,” according to a March 2018 report from the Daily Beast.

The dynamic social media celebrity duo also gained a lot of attention in April 2018 after Facebook limited their page, deeming their videos and content “unsafe to the community.”

Diamond and Silk said the social media giant’s notice led to a decline in video viewership and page views, eventually prompting Republican members of the House Judiciary Committee to invite the two to Capitol Hill to testify against Facebook.

The attention around the dispute eventually forced Facebook to apologize and backtrack on their decision to limit the sisters’ reach.