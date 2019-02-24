Director Guy Nattiv At Oscars: ‘Bigotry’ During Holocaust Seen ‘Everywhere Today in America’

Israeli filmmaker Guy Nattiv said in his Oscars acceptance for the Best Live Action Short award that the “bigotry” during the Holocaust is seen “everywhere” in contemporary American and European life.

“I moved here five years ago from Israel,” Nattiv said before the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. “My grandparents are Holocaust survivors. The bigotry that they experienced in the Holocaust, we see that everywhere today, in America, in Europe. This film is about education, it’s about teaching your kids a better way.”

Nattiv won an Academy Award for his Live-Action Short Film Skin.

Nattiv’s wife, actress and producer Jaime Ray Newman, dedicated the award to their five-year-old son. “We hope that you grow up in a world where these things don’t happen because people learn to love and accept each other,” she said.

The couple runs the New Native Pictures production company together.