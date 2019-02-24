Presenting in Spanish at the 91st Academy Awards Sunday evening, actor Javier Barden took a subtle jab at President Donald Trump’s proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Javier Bardem and Angela Bassett present the Oscar for Foreign Language Film – with Bardem doing the honours in Spanish | #Oscars https://t.co/Q3vQlIkWXV pic.twitter.com/o7CpawzAYj — The Independent (@Independent) February 25, 2019

“There are no borders or walls that can restrain ingenuity and talent. In any region of any country of any continent, there are always great stories that move us.” Bardem said as he introduced the Best Foreign Language Film category with actress Angela Bassett.

President Trump declared an emergency last week to obtain wall funding beyond the $1.4 billion Congress approved for border security. The move allows the president to bypass Congress to use money from the Pentagon and other budgets.

Mexico’s Roma won the award for best foreign language film. Other films of director Alfonso Cuaron have won Academy Awards, yet Roma has now become the first film from Mexico to win the Oscar for best foreign language film. The movie’s dialogue is in Spanish and Mixtec. It is Cuaron’s second win of the night. Earlier in the ceremony, he won the best cinematography award.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.