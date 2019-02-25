Donald Trump Fires Back at Spike Lee for Oscar Ceremony Criticism

President Donald Trump responded to Hollywood director Spike Lee’s criticism of him during the Oscars on Monday.

“Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts,etc.) than almost any other Pres!” he wrote on Twitter.

Lee won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay for his film BlacKkKlansman, and criticized Trump during his acceptance speech, which he read from prepared notes.

“The 2020 presidential election is around the corner. Let’s all mobilize. Let’s all be on the right side of history,” he said. “Make the moral choice between love versus hate. Let’s do the right thing!”

Lee was delighted to win his first Oscar, but swore at the stage producers for counting down his speech.

“Do not turn that motherf—ing clock on,” he yelled as he started his speech.

“The word today is ‘irony,'” he said. “The date, the 24th. The month, February, which also happens to be the shortest month of the year, which also happens to be Black History month.”

He noted the “History” or “Herstory” of slavery in the country, noting that it was four hundred years since African-Americans were “stolen” from their country and brought to the United States.

“Before the world tonight, I give praise to our ancestors who have built this country into what it is today along with the genocide of its native people,” he said.

Spike Lee also protested the film Green Book won Best Picture, waving his hands in protest and trying to storm out of the theater.

Later he complained that his film did not win Best Picture.

“I’m snakebit. Every time someone is driving somebody, I lose,” Lee said referring to the film during comments with reporters after the ceremony. “I thought I was courtside at the (Madison Square) Garden, and the ref made a bad call.”