James Woods Rips ‘Arrogant Idiot’ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez: ‘You Work for Us’

Veteran actor James Woods slammed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Green New Deal advocate over the weekend after she declared that she was “in charge.”

“So, you may have missed this, but the way it works in America is YOU work for US. The last time somebody told Americans to sit down and shut up was 1776,” James Woods said. “If you ever learn to read, look it up. You are not only a idiot, you’re an arrogant idiot, and there is nothing more dangerous.”

So, you may have missed this, but the way it works in America is YOU work for US. The last time somebody told Americans to sit down and shut up was 1776. If you ever learn to read, look it up. You are not only a idiot, you’re an arrogant idiot, and there is nothing more dangerous https://t.co/5Hn8IoHFn8 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) February 23, 2019

Indeed, Ocasio-Cortez rattled the cages of the Democratic establishment in a social media post Friday over their criticisms of her Green New Deal.

“Yup. If you don’t like the GreenNewDeal, then come up with your own ambitious, on-scale proposal to address the global climate crisis,” she said. “Until then, we’re in charge – and you’re just shouting from the cheap seats.”

Yup. If you don’t like the #GreenNewDeal, then come up with your own ambitious, on-scale proposal to address the global climate crisis. Until then, we’re in charge – and you’re just shouting from the cheap seats. https://t.co/h3KSJhHqDN — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 23, 2019

Woods, one of the few outspoken conservatives in Hollywood, criticized the New York Democrat last month, calling her the most dangerous person in America.

“This is the most dangerous person in America right now. Ignore her at your peril…” the Casino actor said.

This is the most dangerous person in America right now. Ignore her at your peril… pic.twitter.com/xl9AccTkgD — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) January 17, 2019

Indeed, in a livestream over the weekend, the 29-year-old congresswoman can be seen ranting about the end of the world due to climate change.

“The whole premise of the Green New Deal is that we’re screwed on climate,” the socialist congresswoman said.

“At this point, we don’t even have to prove it, just walk outside in winter in a lot of places, and it’s either way worse than you’re used to, or way warmer than you’re used to.”