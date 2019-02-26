Former Porn Star Jenna Jameson Blasts Dems on Abortion: ‘Essentially Butchering Babies’

Former porn star Jenna Jameson slammed  pro-abortion Democrats over their stance on abortion, saying that anyone who supports “this evil” is “damned.”

“These monster democrats are essentially butchering babies. ,” Jenna Jameson said in a social media post.

“If you are a Democrat and support this evil you are damned,” she also said.

This comes after Senate Democrats voted against the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, a bill which seeks to protect babies who are born after failed abortions.

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) said of the bill, “If my colleagues can’t say that it’s wrong to leave a living, breathing baby, cold and alone on a table, to die of neglect, then they are not only tacitly endorsing infanticide. They are helping to create a society where some people count more than others, and where the vulnerable are always at the mercy of the powerful.”

Planned Parenthood President Dr. Leana Wen called the bill “a direct attack on women’s health and rights.”

Jenna Jameson quit the adult film industry and converted to Judaism. She has since expressed politically conservative opinions, and has become a strong supporter of Israel.

In 2018, she slammed anti-Semites as the “scourge of the earth.”

