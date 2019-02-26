Watch: Samuel L. Jackson Compares Trump to Plantation Owner

Left-wing Hollywood A-lister Samuel L. Jackson reacted to President Donald Trump criticizing director Spike Lee Monday by comparing Trump to a slaveholder.

“[Trump] said that he’s done more for African-Americans than almost any other president,” a TMZ reporter told Samuel L. Jackson, to which Jackson responded, “Yeah, he’s got a bigger plantation.”

This comes after Trump knocked Spike Lee Monday for his politicized Oscar acceptance speech.

“Be nice if Spike Lee could read his notes, or better yet not have to use notes at all, when doing his racist hit on your President, who has done more for African Americans (Criminal Justice Reform, Lowest Unemployment numbers in History, Tax Cuts,etc.) than almost any other Pres!” Trump said in a social media post.

During the Oscars Sunday, director Spike Lee won an award for Best Adapted Screenplay for his film BlacKkKlansman. He used his speech to bash the president and his supporters, saying, “The 2020 presidential election is around the corner.”

Spike Lee calls on America to mobilize for the 2020 election: "Make the moral choice between love versus hate. Let’s do the right thing!" https://t.co/WFxDborr1n #oscars pic.twitter.com/TntC0f3kYm — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 25, 2019

“Let’s all mobilize, let’s all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate. Let’s do the right thing. You know I had to get that in there,” the Do the Right Thing director said.

Jackson has a long past of attacking the president. In January, he called Trump a “cheap motherfucker” who should pay for the border wall himself.