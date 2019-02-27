Alec Baldwin: Michael Cohen Deserves Medal of Honor

Actor Alec Baldwin said former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen deserves a “Congressional Medal of Honor” for his appearance before a Congressional Committee Wednesday.

The furiously anti-Trump actor said he didn’t know if Cohen was telling the truth but that the former Trump lawyer would help us get past “this nightmare.”

“I don’t know if Michael Cohen is truthful,” Alec Baldwin tweeted on Wednesday, “but if he is, he should get the Congressional Medal of Honor for finally…finally…moving us toward the end of this nightmare.”

Of course, only members of the military receive the Congressional Medal of Honor. Perhaps the actor meant a Medal of Freedom? On the other hand, those are only bestowed by the president, so I am not sure if he expects that would happen.

Alec Baldwin should not speak too quickly about Cohen because at least twice during his testimony he refuted key aspects of the Democrat charges against Trump.

In one segment, Cohen said that he would not characterize anything Trump did as “collusion,” and in a second he reiterated that he has never been to Prague, despite saying in an interview last year that “I haven’t been to Prague in 14 years. I was in Prague for one afternoon 14 years ago.” Cohen also said videos that supposedly incriminate the president don’t even exist.

As a witness that is supposed to be helping the Democrats, Cohen seems to have demolished an awful lot of the Democrats’ main accusations against the president.

