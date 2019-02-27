Hollywood Freaks Out over Michael Cohen Hearing: Trump ‘Going Down,’ GOP Is ‘Deathkkkult’

Hollywood exploded with unhinged hot takes Wednesday as President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen spoke at a congressional hearing about his work for Trump.

During the hearing, Michael Cohen produced copies of checks from the president to him, purported to be reimbursement for hush money payment to Stormy Daniels.

Cohen also admitted that he has no actual evidence of the 2016 campaign colluding with Russia, but that he has “suspicions” about it.

Nonetheless, Hollywood treated Cohen’s hearing like a blockbuster event.

“It’s good for America to see how gop is complete deathkkkult” actor John Cusack exclaimed.

“THE ON THE COMMITTEE SEEM DETERMINED TO DISCREDIT MICHAEL COHEN; THAT’S ALL THEY HAVE,” Bette Midler roared.

“THEY DON’T GIVE A DAMN ABOUT THE TRUTH…CIRCLING THE WAGONS, AND IT LOOKS LIKE THEY WANT TO THROW THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ARE UNDER THE BUS AGAIN.”

“oh the gop is pissed and we haven’t even started… this is gonna be good – trump is going down – OH HAPPY DAY !!! ” Rosie O’Donnell celebrated.

Debra Messing focused on Cohen’s claim that Trump knew about Wikileaks dumping stolen emails before they were released.

Celebrity activist Alyssa Milano decided to focus on Cohen’s claim that Trump was a “racist” and “conman.”

Westworld actor Jeffrey Wright chimed in, “Mark Meadows really rolled out a black woman…like a prop…to bolster his racism angle. Ok, Tex.”

Chelsea Handler, meanwhile, used to event to poke fun at “rich white men.”

“This Cohen testimony has shown me a lot of things, but mostly that these rich white men could benefit from a nightly moisturizing routin,” the Netflix host said.

TBS host Samantha Bee hoped for Michael Cohen to cry during the hearing:

