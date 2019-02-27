Hollywood Freaks Out over Michael Cohen Hearing: Trump ‘Going Down,’ GOP Is ‘Deathkkkult’

Hollywood exploded with unhinged hot takes Wednesday as President Donald Trump’s former personal attorney Michael Cohen spoke at a congressional hearing about his work for Trump.

During the hearing, Michael Cohen produced copies of checks from the president to him, purported to be reimbursement for hush money payment to Stormy Daniels.

Cohen also admitted that he has no actual evidence of the 2016 campaign colluding with Russia, but that he has “suspicions” about it.

Nonetheless, Hollywood treated Cohen’s hearing like a blockbuster event.

“It’s good for America to see how gop is complete deathkkkult” actor John Cusack exclaimed.

It’s good for America to see how gop is complete deathkkkult – — John Cusack (@johncusack) February 27, 2019

“THE RIGHTWINGERS ON THE COMMITTEE SEEM DETERMINED TO DISCREDIT MICHAEL COHEN; THAT’S ALL THEY HAVE,” Bette Midler roared.

“THEY DON’T GIVE A DAMN ABOUT THE TRUTH…CIRCLING THE WAGONS, AND IT LOOKS LIKE THEY WANT TO THROW THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ARE UNDER THE BUS AGAIN.”

THE #RIGHTWINGERS ON THE COMMITTEE SEEM DETERMINED TO DISCREDIT MICHAEL COHEN; THAT'S ALL THEY HAVE. THEY DON'T GIVE A DAMN ABOUT THE TRUTH…CIRCLING THE WAGONS, AND IT LOOKS LIKE THEY WANT TO THROW THE AMERICAN PEOPLE ARE UNDER THE BUS AGAIN. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 27, 2019

“oh the gop is pissed and we haven’t even started… this is gonna be good – trump is going down – OH HAPPY DAY !!! # CohenGonnaTestify” Rosie O’Donnell celebrated.

oh the gop is pissed and we haven’t even started… this is gonna be good – trump is going down – OH HAPPY DAY !!! #CohenGonnaTestify pic.twitter.com/bAa8GZknts — ROSIE (@Rosie) February 27, 2019

Debra Messing focused on Cohen’s claim that Trump knew about Wikileaks dumping stolen emails before they were released.

Celebrity activist Alyssa Milano decided to focus on Cohen’s claim that Trump was a “racist” and “conman.”

Reminder: He’s speaking of the President Of The United States of America pic.twitter.com/PCor7PqJX8 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 27, 2019

Westworld actor Jeffrey Wright chimed in, “Mark Meadows really rolled out a black woman…like a prop…to bolster his racism angle. Ok, Tex.”

Mark Meadows really rolled out a black woman…like a prop…to bolster his racism angle. Ok, Tex. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) February 27, 2019

Chelsea Handler, meanwhile, used to event to poke fun at “rich white men.”

“This Cohen testimony has shown me a lot of things, but mostly that these rich white men could benefit from a nightly moisturizing routin,” the Netflix host said.

This Cohen testimony has shown me a lot of things, but mostly that these rich white men could benefit from a nightly moisturizing routine. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) February 27, 2019

TBS host Samantha Bee hoped for Michael Cohen to cry during the hearing:

Follow along with our Cry-O-Meter to see how likely it is that Cohen definitely sobs by the end of this. #CohenTestimony pic.twitter.com/ejvoZQsPtI — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) February 27, 2019

Check out all the Hollywood reactions and watch the Cohen testimony here.

Michael Cohen's opening statement to Congress : https://t.co/2URFv9GERX — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) February 27, 2019

The putrescent Republican Committee members are not interested in the truth. If a lying, cheating, convicted felon eats a sandwich and ya want to know if the chef is poisoning food, it doesn’t matter that the criminal lied about bank fraud. #InvestigateTheSandwich — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) February 27, 2019

I can’t believe I’m rooting for this piece of shit. — Adam Goldberg (@TheAdamGoldberg) February 27, 2019

The lowest of low is @Jim_Jordan Your behavior and words are disgusting Sir. You are on the wrong side of history. — Michael Kelly (@michaeljkellyjr) February 27, 2019

Congressman Paul Gosar: “Liar, liar, pants on fire.” For real. — (((Joshua Malina))) (@JoshMalina) February 27, 2019

How hard do you think it must be to keep a straight face while saying that Michael Cohen is a liar while defending Donald Trump who literally cannot breathe without lying? — Josh Gad (@joshgad) February 27, 2019

"As I earlier stated, Mr. Trump knew from Roger Stone in advance about the WikiLeaks drop of emails." https://t.co/0I6GNASVtC — Bill Prady (@billprady) February 27, 2019

Who's watching the Michael Cohen testimony? pic.twitter.com/l0XUkFvrZf — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) February 27, 2019

Please never let @Jim_Jordan stop talking. He has failed at every single turn. Every single one. The American laughter is audible. — andy lassner (@andylassner) February 27, 2019