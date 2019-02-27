Lena Dunham Posts Lingerie Photo to Celebrate Weighing ‘The Most I Ever Have’

Actress Lena Dunham posted a photo of herself in lingerie to social media Tuesday to celebrate her weight gain and newfound “big, generous, jiggly happiness.”

“I’ve spent a lot of time in this life feeling like too much,” Lena Dunham said. “Too hungry. Too anxious. Too loud. Too needy. Too sick. Too dramatic. Too honest. Too sexy (jk lol.) I was always sent the message, in insidious ways, that I took up too much room and demanded too much from life and sometimes gave too much to people who didn’t want any at all.”

“But something has changed, and it started when I realized: I don’t have to be *for* everybody, and that for the right people, my too much is just enough,” the Girls creator added. “My too much also means I have room for their too much and we can take turns too muching all over each other. At 32: I weigh the most I ever have. I love the most I ever have. I read and write and laugh the most I ever have.”

She continued, “And I’m the happiest I’ve ever been. Not the frail, precarious happiness of ‘things are going perfectly.” The big, generous, jiggly happiness of “I think I’m finally starting to get the hang of this.’ Not too much… Just enough.”

Dunham has an interesting history of celebrating her weight with social media posts.

Last year, she shared a before-and-after photo of herself to demonstrate her weight gain.

In the post, she lamented how when she was skinnier she was “complimented all day and propositioned by men,” but since she gained weight, she was luckily “complimented only by people that matter for reasons that matter.”

“Even this OG body positivity warrior sometimes looks at the left picture longingly, until I remember the impossible pain that brought me there and onto my proverbial knees. As I type I can feel my back fat rolling up under my shoulder blades. I lean in.”

The 32-year-old also used her Instagram to share a number of explicit photos of herself last year, declaring, “holy shit it’s been so tiring to be a woman!”