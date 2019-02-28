‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star Luke Perry Hospitalized

Actor Luke Perry poses during the TV series photocall 'Goodnight for Justice' during the 26th edition of the five-day MIPCOM, on October 5, 2010 in Cannes. Thousands of TV content buyers are due to attend this year's international audiovisual entertainment trade show. AFP PHOTO / VALERY HACHE (Photo credit should …
VALERY HACHE/AFP/Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A publicist for “Riverdale” and “Beverly Hills, 90210″ star Luke Perry says the actor has been hospitalized.

Publicist Arnold Robinson tells The Associated Press the 52-year-old actor is “currently under observation” at the hospital.

Born and raised in rural Fredericktown, Ohio, Perry was tapped for heartthrob status along with Jason Priestley on “Beverly Hills 90210,” which ran from 1990 to 2000.

Perry has had roles in a handful of films, including “The Fifth Element,” ″8 Seconds” and “American Strays.” He appeared in HBO’s prison drama “Oz” and voiced cartoons like “The Incredible Hulk” and “Mortal Kombat.” In recent years he starred in the series “Ties That Bind” and “Body of Proof.”

