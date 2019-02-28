Oprah to Address World Summit on ‘How Women Can Save the Planet’

Hollywood actor-super-produce Oprah Winfrey is set to address the ‘Women in the World Summit’ in April and tackle the topic of how women can “confront authoritarian regimes.”

PageSix reports that Oprah will also promote journalism and the #MeToo movement.

Winfrey is serving as the keynote speaker for the summit, which is set to address “how women can save the planet, battle misinformation, preserve journalism, champion same-sex love, advance the gains of #MeToo, confront authoritarian regimes and promote the rise of women leaders,” according to news release sent out Thursday by Women in the World and Tina Brown Live Media.

The summit will also be attended by actors Ashley Judd, Bryan Cranston, and Wanda Sykes among others.

Following Oprah’s speech on the #MeToo movement at the Golden Globes in 2018, many in Hollywood and the media exploded with speculation that the former talk show host and billionaire should run for president.

However, the 65-year-old spent part of 2018 campaigning for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in Georgia, linking her election to the history of racism in the state.

Oprah: “I'm here today because of the men and because of the women who were lynched, who were humiliated, who were discriminated against, who were suppressed, who were repressed and oppressed … I refuse to let their sacrifices be in vain." pic.twitter.com/9ijjOWkLv5 — NBCBLK (@NBCBLK) November 1, 2018

“I’m here today because of the men and because of the women who were lynched, who were humiliated, who were discriminated against, who were suppressed, who were repressed and oppressed,” Winfrey said. “I refuse to let their sacrifices be in vain.”

President Donald Trump mocked Winfrey’s endorsement of Abrams, saying, “The woman that she’s supporting is not qualified to be the governor of Georgia by any stretch of the imagination.”