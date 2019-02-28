Patton Oswalt Compares Trump White House to ‘Diarrhea Covered Monkeys on PCP’

Comedian and actor Patton Oswalt invoked a revolting analogy for the Trump White House, comparing it to “diarrhea-covered monkeys” on the hallucinogenic drug PCP.

In an interview BuzzFeed’s Facebook Watch show Profile on Wednesday, Patton Oswalt was asked how comedians come up with their material in the era of the Trump presidency.

“You could not feel more superfluous in terms of making fun of the president because the Trump administration is an 18-wheeler full of monkeys and PCP that has crashed into a train full of diarrhea, and so there’s diarrhea-covered monkeys on PCP running around and everyone is just watching it like, ‘Oh my god!’”

“And then you as a comedian walk up and go, ‘Hey, do you want to hear a joke I wrote about this?’” he continued. “And they’re like, ‘No, I’m good. There are nine jokes in my head. You can go take a break. This is playing itself out perfectly.’”

Patton Oswalt also explained it was hard to mock President Trump because he feels no sense of shame over his appearance.

“How do you shame a guy that dresses and looks like that, that puts on that makeup and combs his hair, and looks in the mirror and goes, ‘Got it! Nailed it!’” he later quipped.

The 50-year-old is known for his anti-Trump activism. Last August, the 50-year-old shared a petition calling for Trump’s impeachment that also urged his supporters to “fuck right off.”

“Trump is a terrible President but at least he makes everyone feel angry, confused and helpless,” he wrote last year.

