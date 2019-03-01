Cher: Trump Kisses A**es of ‘DICTATORS, CHILD MOLESTERS, MURDERS, WIFE BEATERS, ANTISEMITES, WHITE SUPREMACISTS’

Pop icon and left-wing celebrity activist Cher exploded on President Donald Trump Thursday, claiming that he kisses the “asses” of “white supremacists” and “child molesters.”

“WHY IS trump ”ALWAYS” PR MAN 4 VILLAINS!? WHY DOES HE [Love],KOWTOW,[Kiss] ASSES OF DICTATORS,CHILD MOLESTERS, MURDERS, WIFE BEATERS, ANTISEMITES, WHITE SUPREMACISTS, HATER OF ANY SKIN NOT LILY WHITE.WHY!?” Cher said in a social media post.

“HES [Sick] WITH ENVY.HE WANTS 2 BE A [King],BUT HOW CAN HE CARE ”NOTHING” FOR OTTO

WARMBIER.”

WARMBIER😔🇺🇸 — Cher (@cher) March 1, 2019

The singer appears to be referring to President Trump’s recent summit with North Korean dictator Kim Jong-un in Vietnam.

During the summit, Trump confronted Kim about the death of Otto Warmbier, an American student who was detained in North Korean in 2016 and was returned to the United States in a coma in 2017. He died shortly after.

However, some have accused Trump of insensitivity because he repeated Kim’s claim that he didn’t know about Warmbier’s treatment in North Korea.

“You have a lot of people. And some really bad things happened to Otto. Some really, really bad things…but he tells me that he didn’t know about it, and I will take him at his word,” Trump said.

Of course, Cher needs no reason to lash out against the president.

The 72-year-old celebrity said last month that President Trump was a “dictator” himself and speculated that he may want to have the cast of SNL executed because they poked fun at him.

trump says SNL should Suffer Retribution 4Their Cold Opening With Alec Baldwin

Ridiculing trump’s incoherent, rambling(This Really isn’t emergency) speech InGarden.What Does Dictator trump think Is Appropriate Punishment⁉️LASHINGS,PUT CAST IN CAGES,VISITS FROM

KKK,death⁉️ — Cher (@cher) February 19, 2019

In January, the “Just Like Jesse James” singer declared that Trump needed to be put in a “straight jacket” and sent to prison.