A Ryan Adams tour of the United Kingdom and Ireland has been canceled following allegations of abuse and sexual predation made against him last month.

“The Ryan Adams UK & Ireland tour has been cancelled,” Ticketmaster Ireland announced Friday.

The Ryan Adams UK & Ireland tour has been cancelled.

Full refunds to ticket purchasers from authorised outlets will be processed by end of day on Monday.

Please allow time for the repayment transaction to hit your account. — Ticketmaster Ireland (@TicketmasterIre) March 1, 2019

“Full refunds to ticket purchasers from authorised outlets will be processed by end of day on Monday. Please allow time for the repayment transaction to hit your account.”

An article published by the New York Times last month reports that Adams had sexually explicit conversations with a girl when she was as young as 14. She lied about her age when he asked, but he also acknowledged that he might have known she was underage as he once told her, “If people knew they would say I was like R Kelley lol.”

In a statement from Adams’ attorney Andrew B. Brettler, he denies the allegations, saying, “Mr. Adams unequivocally denies that he ever engaged in inappropriate online sexual communications with someone he knew was underage.”

The “Oh My Sweet Carolina” singer denied the allegations in social media posts, “Some of its details are misrepresented; some are exaggerated; some are outright false. I would never have inappropriate interactions with someone I thought was underage. Period.”

Adams’ ex-wife, actress Mandy Moore, also claimed that he was “psychologically abusive.”

Following the reports, the FBI reportedly opened an investigation into the 44-year-old’s conversations with the teenage girl he allegedly had inappropriate conversations with.