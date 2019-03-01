Vanity Fair: Meghan Markle Plans to Raise Child with ‘Fluid Approach to Gender’

Actress Meghan Markle has reportedly told friends she and her husband Prince Harry have plans to raise their child with a “fluid approach to gender” that refrains from “imposing any stereotypes,” according to sources who spoke with Vanity Fair.

Meghan Markle, now formally referred to as the Duchess of Sussex, is expecting her first child in the coming weeks and has even planned a “gender-neutral” nursery for its enjoyment.

“The Sussexes have already planned a gender-neutral nursery and opted for whites and grays over conventional blue and pink color ways, and this seems to be in line with Meghan’s ideas about how to raise children,” the magazine reported.

“Meghan has been talking to some of her friends about the birth and how she and Harry plan to raise their baby. Her exact word was fluid,” one source close to the actress told the magazine. “She said they plan to raise their child with a fluid approach to gender and they won’t be imposing any stereotypes.”

The 37-year-old, who rose to fame from her role as the paralegal Rachel Zane in Suits, is well known for her progressive political views, particularly on topics such as feminism. In the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, the actress described Donald Trump as both “misogynistic” and “divisive,” while she also expressed her disappointment at Britain’s decision to vote to leave the European Union earlier that year.

Political pronouncements by the Royal Family are considered a violation of protocol, with members required to be publicly neutral in order to maintain widespread support for the Monarchy as an institution. Yet last week, it was also reported that Markle expressed shock at figures indicating that British university professors are overwhelmingly white and male, leading her to conclude that the system had become too “male, pale and stale.”

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.