Rose McGowan: I Had an Abortion So I’d Have More Time to ‘Change the World’

Actress-turned-activist Rose McGowan claimed that she had an abortion when she was younger so she could “change the world” instead of raising a child.

“I have had an abortion and I support this message,” Rose McGowan said in a social media post about abortion.

“I am not ashamed, nor should you be. That 60% of those who choose to have abortions are already mothers says a lot- they understand more than anyone. I was on birth control and it failed. I realized I could not bring a child into my world and simultaneously change the world,” she added.

I do not regret my decision and it was not made lightly. If you do not want an abortion, don't get one. My body, my choice, my life. Have you had to make a choice? Let's talk and use hashtag #HonestAbortion — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) March 1, 2019

The 45-year-old actress has been a strong activist in the #MeToo movement and other left-wing causes.

Before Christmas in 2018, she released a video of her re-enacting the lyrics to “Baby, It’s Cold Outside” with her “gender fluid” partner Rain Dove, claiming that the song is no longer “appropriate.”

McGowan has also been a strong anti-Trump voice, saying in 2018 that Trump supporters were akin to cult members.

“Let’s take Trump voters. Cult, obviously. We all know that. Because it doesn’t benefit them, largely,” the Scream star said.