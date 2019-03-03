Ian McShane on Race: ‘White People Should Shut the F**k Up’

British actor Ian McShane thinks that while people should just stop talking about racial issues in America.

In an interview with the Telegraph, the American Gods star jumped into a discussion about the efforts to push “diversity” in Hollywood.

“When asked about race, white people should shut the fuck up,” McShane told the paper. “What are they supposed to say? You just have to zip it.”

However, McShane was not really saying that white people have no place to talk about race. He was essentially lamenting that political correctness has so warped all conversations that you may as well throw up your hands and refuse to engage if you are white.

The Deadwood actor went on to slam the #MeToo movement for going too far.

“You can’t say anything,” McShane lamented. “The pendulum of the #MeToo movement’s swung too far. Jeffrey Tambor was sacked from Transparent because it all became so political.”

He also took a moment to slap around rabid fans such as those following the hit HBO sword and sorcery series, Game of Thrones. McShane scoffed at fan reactions to his proclamation that the show was “only tits and dragons.”

The actor, who had a cameo part in the series, scolded fans and said they “should get a f***ing life” adding, “I couldn’t believe that reaction!”

“But that’s the problem when you have these cult-like supporters,” he said of the incident.

McShane also said that while there are far more opportunities for actors on TV and streaming services these days, much of what is produced is below par. McShane criticized much of TV as “really the same show every week with a twist.”

Finally, he also slammed both the Oscars and the British BAFTA awards for rewarding unworthy actors and movies. He thought that Rami Malek didn’t deserve his Oscar for Bohemian Rhapsody, and said that several of the films nominated, such as The Favourite and The Wife, were simply not very good films.

McShane will be featured on March 11 in the debut of season two of the Amazon Prime Video series, American Gods.

