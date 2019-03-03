‘SNL’ Roasts Jussie Smollett over Hate Crime Hoax: ‘I Broke Humanity’

Saturday Night Live mocked now-alleged felon Jussie Smollett in a new skit, saying that the Empire actor “broke humanity” with his hate hoax.

In the skit, titled, “Legal Shark Tank,” a panel of Michael Avenatti (Pete Davidson), Judge Jeanine Pirro (Cecily Strong), Alan Dershowitz (John Mulaney), and Rudy Guiliani (Kate McKinnon) sit and wait for celebrities accused of crimes to present their case.

The two celebrities mocked by SNL are Robert Kraft, the New England Patriots owner arrested in a prostitution sting, and Jussie Smollett.

Smollett, portrayed by Chris Redd, says, “You won’t believe this, but I was just attacked outside the studio by Donald Trump himself!”

“Jussie, is that true?” Dershowitz asked.

“Are there cameras outside?” Smollett said.

“Yes” Dershowitz responded.

“Then, no it is not,” Smollett said.

Smollett also said that he was there because he “broke humanity” and would give whoever took his case spoilers about him dying in Empire.

SNL also took the opportunity to mock Jeanine Pirro for being “turned on” by the idea of a gay black man faking a hate crime.

Indeed, Chicago police believe that Smollett paid two men to attack him in January. The 36-year-old originally claimed that he was violently attacked by two Trump supporters who wrapped a rope around his neck, poured a chemical on him, and yelled “This is MAGA country!”