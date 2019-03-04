Bill Maher Slobbers over Beto O’Rourke: ‘Dems Could Do a Lot Worse’

Bill Maher heaped praise on possible 2020 hopeful Beto O’Rourke in a social media post over the weekend, saying that his “crowd went nuts” for the Texas Democrat.

“Look who came to my show in El Paso tonight, ⁦BetoORourke⁩. Crowd went nuts, same last night when his name came up in Austin,” Bill Maher said in a caption to a photo of him and O’Rourke together.

“Dems cld do a lot worse than putting some of THAT on the ticket”:

Maher, like many of his fellow Hollywood stars, is a major supporter of Democrats.

In the run up to the 2018 midterm elections, he cut a $1 million check to the Senate Majority PAC, a Super PAC that worked to get Democrats elected to the Senate.

O’Rourke, the former Texas congressman who lost in a 2018 election for a Senate seat in the Lone Star state, has reportedly made up his mind about running for president in 2020 and is expected to make an announcement soon.

So far, he has received major support from Hollywood, even doing a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey last month.

During the interview, he attacked President Trump’s plan for a wall on the Southern border, calling it a “racist response to a problem we don’t have.”

“It seeks emotionally to connect with us, with voters–to stoke anxiety and paranoia, to win power over ‘the other’ on the basis of lies that vilify people,” he said.