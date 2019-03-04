Actress-turned-feminist activist Emily Ratajkowski and her husband are living in “prime NYC real estate” completely for free, according to a new report.

Sebastian Bear-McClard, who married Emily Ratajkowski last year, apparently doesn’t pay his rent due to a strange New York City law.

The New York Post reports:

Filmmaker Sebastian Bear-McClard, who’s worth an estimated $12 million, has allegedly stiffed the landlord out of $120,000 for the unit at 49 Bleecker St. since 2017, claiming protection under the state’s Loft Law, a building rep said. “Here is a prime example, in prime NYC real estate, where an uber-wealthy celebrity couple and tenant can take advantage and exploit a law that was intended for truly struggling artists and low-income families in need of affordable housing,” said Carolyn Daly, spokeswoman for a coalition of loft building owners that includes 49 Bleecker.

Ratajkowski, who became famous after appearing topless the music video for Robin Thicke’s song “Blurred Lines,” has become quite the outspoken activist over the past few years.

In the 2016 election, she was a vocal supporter of socialist candidate Bernie Sanders.

💕 I'm happy to b in NH w/ @berniesanders & to speak at the rally tonight! I will be on approx 5:50 #votetogether pic.twitter.com/7s9JDXSfxC — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 8, 2016

Throughout 2018, the I Feel Pretty actress expanded on the need for feminism in American society, saying that “feminism is great for everyone.” The 27-year-old also declared in November that it is “important” to wear a string bikini to a protest.