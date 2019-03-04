TMZ: ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ Star Luke Perry Dead After Massive Stroke

Beverly Hills, 90210 star Luke Perry died Monday after suffering a massive stroke last week, TMZ reports.

Perry, 52, passed away at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, California. The actor was rushed to the hospital last Wednesday after suffering a stroke at his Sherman Oaks residence. “His reps said doctors had sedated Luke, hoping to give his brain a fighting chance to recover from the trauma of the stroke … but apparently, the damage was too extensive,” according to TMZ.

Born in Fredericktown, Ohio, Perry enjoyed notoriety as a heartthrob with co-star Jason Priestley on Beverly Hills 90210.

The hit-show aired between 1990 and 2000.

The actor also had roles in moves such as American Strays and 8 Seconds, along with appearances in the HBO prison drama Oz. He also voiced the cartoons Mortal Kombat and The Incredible Hulk.