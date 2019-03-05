Amber Tamblyn: Susan Collins a Victim of ‘Male Grooming’ on Kavanaugh Vote

Actress Amber Tamblyn declared in an interview that Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) is a victim of “male grooming,” citing Collins’ vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh in 2018.

“A great example of male grooming [in politics] would be something like Susan Collins,” Amber Tamblyn told The Hollywood Reporter.

“(T)his idea of a singular woman who upholds the patriarchal system, keeps it in place, and errs on the side of the men she works with, no matter how wrong the situation may be, in order to uphold the system instead of siding with people who are asking her not to do that, which are predominantly women, literally screaming and banging down her door in the case of the Kavanaugh hearings.”

Tamblyn also said that she thinks the 2016 election and the way Hillary Clinton was treated caused the female “rage” behind the #MeToo movement.

“I do think a lot of [the new momentum] was created by the 2016 election,” The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants actress said. “[N]ot so much the election of Donald Trump to the presidency, but the complete and utter annihilation and very dark mythologizing of Hillary Clinton as an incapable woman.”

“Whether or not you actually voted for her, or liked her even, we can all agree that pervasive and horrible sexism and misogyny played a huge part in her loss in 2016,” she said.

The 35-year-old actress admitted last year that President Donald Trump’s election win upset her so much that she considered giving her baby away to be raised in another country like Canada.

“A dark realization swallowed me: I was going to bring a baby into this world. And not just any baby: a girl,” she thought on election night, and reportedly imagined “if she should give her baby away to Canadians or Swedes.”

