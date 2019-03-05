First Lady Melania Trump jet-setted across the United States on Monday for her three-state tour, strutting in and out of presidential cars in yellow tartan stilettos and a two-tone winter ensemble.

For her trip to Oklahoma and Washington state to visit schoolchildren and Microsoft headquarters — as part of her “Be Best” campaign — Mrs. Trump seemed fully aware that her stilettos would be the most photographed element of the day.

So, in true fashion, Mrs. Trump donned a pair of yellow tartan Manolo Blahnik BB pumps that feature a pointed toe and are handcrafted in Italy. The black and white version of the stilettos are available at Barney’s New York for about $695.

Centering her look around the yellow tartan stilettos, Mrs. Trump wore a yellow Ralph Lauren turtleneck sweater, which she previously wore this time last year, underneath a deeply rich Bottega Veneta coat — more Italian luxury, of course!

Today, Mrs. Trump will visit Las Vegas, Nevada.

As of late, Mrs. Trump has opted for bright shades of the rainbow and lush Italian garments.

Her last appearance featured her strutting across the White House lawn in a monochromatic black knit poncho by Salvatore Ferragamo, suede boots by Gianvito Rossi, Saint Laurent sunglasses, and a matching Hermès “Birkin” bag.

Days before, Mrs. Trump was pretty in hot pink as she posed for photos outside the White House in Fendi houndstooth plaid coat with pink mink cuffs, fitting considering Fendi’s creative director Karl Lagerfeld died only a week later.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.