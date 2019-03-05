Kylie Jenner Becomes Youngest ‘Self-Made’ Billionaire at 21 Years Old

Kylie Jenner achieved the honor of becoming the youngest “self-made” billionaire at 21 years old, taking the slot formerly held by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg.

Forbes Magazine unveiled its “young billionaires” list on Tuesday, awarding Kylie Jenner the titles of youngest billionaire and youngest “self-made” billionaire at the age of 21 by gaining a personal net worth of $1 billion through her self-titled cosmetics line Kylie Cosmetics.

Jenner reached the milestone at a younger age than Zuckerberg, who made his first $1 billion at 23 years old in 2008 and is currently the eighth-richest person with a net worth of $62.3 billion.

“I didn’t expect anything. I did not foresee the future. But [the recognition] feels really good. That’s a nice pat on the back,” Jenner told Forbes.

Jenner, who is also the youngest in her family to become a billionaire, has a personal net worth of $1 billion. Her company’s net worth is at least $900 million.

Several people on Twitter mocked Forbes for comparing Jenner to Zuckerberg, noting that it was unfair to compare the two since Jenner came from a well-off family with hundreds of millions of dollars in the bank.

k, but Kylie Jenner didn't just have the $5 mil from her folks. She benefited from the massive boost in name recognition and publicity from being on a hit TV show, a TV show that exists solely because of her famous family. https://t.co/y4dgEb7N6b — Alex Griswold (@HashtagGriswold) March 5, 2019

Methinks the newspapers are trying to get her dragged by calling her self-made. https://t.co/MWEG0q3vgP — Jameela Jamil (@jameelajamil) March 5, 2019