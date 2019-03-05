Roseanne Barr: Christine Blasey Ford ‘Should Be in Prison’

While discussing feminism and the Me Too campaign, both Barr and Owens recalled the murder of Emmett Till on the basis of baseless accusations of sexual harassment while reflecting on Ford’s accusations against Kavanaugh:

OWENS: I just like to see what’s going on at [these crazy leftist protests], and just watch them be hypocritical, pretending to champion minority rights. Obviously, there’s just something striking about these leftist protests. They’re always all middle-aged white people, and they’re talking about issues for minorities. Where the hell are the minorities when you’re talking about issues for minorities?

BARR: I know. They’re nowhere near them.

OWENS: They’re nowhere near them. They’re at work, because it’s a Monday morning, and it was 8 a.m. This is white privilege, right here. If you can be here at 8 a.m. in the morning on a Monday yelling in a pussy white hat, you may be embodying that mythical white privilege that you talk about all the time. … The demographics of these movements are always unbelievably interesting. The radical feminist movement, the Women’s March, it’s like miserable, overweight, middle-aged women who are just not happy with their lives and they’re making it about men.

BARR: It’s all projection.

OWENS: It’s all Trump’s fault because he embodies an alpha male and maybe the guy that turned them down. I’m just — it’s striking to me to pay attention to this.

BARR: First of all, Mike Tyson — who’s hilarious and a friend for a long time — he calls it the You Too movement.

OWENS: The You Too movement, meaning?

BARR: They’re going to get you too.

OWENS: It’s true. I noticed because I was one who said it first. I went against the Me Too movement early, like right out of the gate. … I was like, “Guys, if you don’t see the writing on the wall with this, it will become a mechanism for people — ”

BARR: A witch hunt.

OWENS: — a witch hunt. It will become a mechanism for the Christine Blasey Ford-types to ascertain power, and then, obviously, it came along that Christine Blasey Ford and everyone was like, “Candace was right.”

BARR: And nothing happened to her either.

OWENS: She should be in prison.

BARR: She should be in prison.

OWENS: She’s not required to file a police report or anything? And she collected millions of dollars?

BARR: White woman privilege.

OWENS: It really is, and it reminded me of, if you just want to give white women the right to say something happened and you have to believe them with no evidence, no proof, and they get a million dollars, well, let’s talk about the Civil Rights era because that’s when black people were hung from trees because of that. That’s when Carolyn Bryant said [it] about Emmett Till. “He said something to me in the grocery store” — no evidence, no proof, and you know what happened to Emmett Till? It’s jarring that people don’t see that.