‘Jeopardy’ Host Alex Trebek Has Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer

Longtime Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek announced Wednesday that he has been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer and vowed to fight the deadly disease.

In a video shared to YouTube, Trebek said “I’m going to fight this” and “I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

Pancreatic cancer has the highest mortality rate of the major cancers, with 91 percent of patients dying within five years of diagnosis, according to the Hirshberg Foundation for Pancreatic Cancer Research.

“Normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working,” said Trebek. “And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease.”

“Truth told, I have to! Because under the terms of my contract, I have to host Jeopardy! for three more years! So help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done,” he continued.

Trebek, who has hosted Jeopardy! since 1984, renewed his contract through 2022. In 2017, the 78-year-old underwent brain surgery to remove blood clots.