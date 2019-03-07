Fashion Notes: Melania Trump, Monika Babisova Are Style Sisters in Chic Coats

First Lady Melania Trump and Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babiš’s wife, Monika Babišová, were style sisters for the day as both appeared outside the White House in colorful chic winter coats and pointed stilettos.

Mrs. Trump greeted Mrs. Babišová to the White House wearing a green belted leather trench coat by Alexa Chung, which retails for about $1,585. On her feet, Mrs. Trump paired the bold coat with suede tan Christian Louboutin stilettos.

Always one for a fashion photo op — much like Mrs. Trump — Mrs. Babišová gave a nod to Mrs. Trump in a purplish pink Fendi coat with pink fur mink cuffs, a small neutral-toned handbag, and iridescent patent stilettos. Underneath her coat, Mrs. Babišová donned an ivory Victoria Beckham tea length dress.

Mrs. Trump, avid Fashion Notes readers will remember, wore a similar pink Fendi coat with fur mink cuffs last month.

Mrs. Trump and Mrs. Babišová have much in common besides their admiration for high fashion and their Central European heritage. Both are married to billionaires with populist-nationalist worldviews and both of their husbands beat the political establishment in their elections.

