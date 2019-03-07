Michael Moore Praises Late ‘Fan-Boy’ Hugo Chavez as Maduro Regime Crumbles

Left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore sent kind words to the late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez Tuesday, reminiscing on how the political strongman compared former president George W. Bush to Satan.

“10 yrs ago, the ‘Capitalism: A Love Story’ crew w/ fan-boy Hugo Chavez,” Moore said, posting a photo of him and his crew along with Chavez.

“At the UN he called W. the Devil and claimed he could tell Bush was nearby because he could smell the sulfur Satan emits. Hilarious. Loved how he drove the heads of our military-industrial complex crazy.”

10 yrs ago, the “Capitalism: A Love Story” crew w/ fan-boy Hugo Chavez. At the UN he called W. the Devil and claimed he could tell Bush was nearby because he could smell the sulfur Satan emits. Hilarious. Loved how he drove the heads of our military-industrial complex crazy. pic.twitter.com/1eA0AGtDtN — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 6, 2019

Indeed, Moore is a longtime fan of Chavez. In 2013, he proclaimed, “Hugo Chavez declared the oil belonged 2 the ppl. He used the oil $ 2 eliminate 75% of extreme poverty, provide free health & education 4 all.”

Hugo Chavez declared the oil belonged 2 the ppl. He used the oil $ 2 eliminate 75% of extreme poverty, provide free health & education 4 all — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 6, 2013

Venezuela has seen a rapid downturn over the last few years.

At CPAC last week, Vice President Mike Pence used it as an example of socialism’s failings, saying, “Today, more than nine out of ten people live in poverty in that once-rich country. More than three million Venezuelans have abandoned their homes and fled the brutality of the Maduro regime.”

“But the struggle in Venezuela is between dictatorship and democracy. The struggle in Venezuela is between socialism and freedom.”

Moore is unabashed in his love of socialism. The Bowling for Columbine director recently heaped praise on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), calling her the “leader” of the Democratic Party.

The 64-year-old also said that Democrats need to “stop being moderate.”

“There’s no halfway point to, should someone be paid a living wage? ‘Well, I’m a moderate, so I think they could be paid half of a living wage,'” he said.

“You know–on the issue of choice. There’s no halfway there. You’re either for it or you’re against it. You know, do you believe in equal rights for women? Do you believe we should have an equal rights amendment? Yes or no? There’s no middle ground. This is no time for moderation.”