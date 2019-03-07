Rose McGowan: Life in America More ‘Traumatizing’ Than Being in a Cult

Actress Rose McGowan declared in a recent interview that living in America was more “traumatizing” than being raised in a cult.

“America was a lot more traumatizing to me, actually,” Rose McGowan told FUBAR Radio Wednesday.

“I found America much, much more hardcore than the cult,” she said.

McGowan was born in Italy and spent the first decade of her life in the Children of God group, a polygamous cult that her parents were involved in.

The Scream actress has previously compared supporters of President Trump to cult members, as well.

“People say, ‘Oh, it’s so weird how you grew up, you were in a cult,’ and I say, ‘I think it’s really weird how you live in a cult,'” she said in 2018.

“Let’s take Trump voters. Cult, obviously. We all know that. Because it doesn’t benefit them, largely.”

The 45-year-old recently revealed that she had an abortion in the past, justifying it because she had better things to do, like “change the world.”

“I have had an abortion and I support this message,” she said. “I am not ashamed, nor should you be. That 60% of those who choose to have abortions are already mothers says a lot–they understand more than anyone. I was on birth control and it failed.”

into my world and simultaneously change the world. I do not regret my decision and it was not made lightly. If you do not want an abortion, don’t get one. My body, my choice, my life. Have you had to make a choice? Let’s talk and use hashtag #HonestAbortion — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) March 1, 2019

“I realized I could not bring a child into my world and simultaneously change the world. I do not regret my decision and it was not made lightly. If you do not want an abortion, don’t get one. My body, my choice, my life.”