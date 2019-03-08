Emma Watson Celebrates Resistance for International Women’s Day

Actress-turned-feminist activist Emma Watson celebrated International Women’s Day Friday by praising women who are “resisting” and “protesting.”

“Whether you’re marching, dancing, rising, resisting, protesting, striking, uniting or celebrating, wishing you all a wonderful #internationalwomensday!” Emma Watson said in a social media post.

International Women’s Day was celebrated on March 8th. Watson has been a strong supporter of women’s issues for years, recently culminating in her getting a misspelled tattoo to celebrate the Time’s Up movement.

In 2014, the Harry Potter actress gave a speech at the United Nations calling for men to get involved in feminist causes.

“Men–I would like to take this opportunity to extend your formal invitation. Gender equality is your issue too,” she said.

In 2017, the 28-year-old took part in a racy photo shoot in which she went topless, resulting in some social media users questioning her support for feminism. She responded to the trolls by saying that her “tits” have nothing to do with her activism.

“Feminism is about giving women choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with,” she said. “It’s about freedom. It’s about liberation. It’s about equality. I really don’t know what my tits have to do with it.”

She continued, “It’s very confusing. I’m confused. Most people are confused.”